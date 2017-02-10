Milan confirm Romagnoli injury

By Football Italia staff

Milan have confirmed that defender Alessio Romagnoli faces a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Romangoli was reported to be a doubt for Monday’s Serie A clash with Lazio due to a “fresh” injury, and the centre-back will now definitely miss the match at the Olimpico, although his recovery time remains unclear.

A statement on the Rossoneri’s official website reads: “AC Milan announces that Alessio Romagnoli today underwent a medical examination that revealed an injury to his right thigh flexor.”

Primavera pair Raul Zucchetti and Matteo Gabbia are expected to be promoted to the first team, with Gustavo Gomez and Cristian Zapata set to start in central defence.

