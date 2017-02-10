‘Inter lacking a little something’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli believes Inter “are still lacking a little something” ahead of Sunday’s clash with Empoli in Serie A.

Inter have lost their last two games, despite going on a winning streak of eight beforehand, but Pioli is confident his side will bounce back this weekend as they prepare to welcome lowly Empoli to San Siro.

“We’re only thinking about the pitch, our work, putting last Sunday behind us and forgetting the result,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“We’d like a [winning] performance, but we know that we have to start quickly.

“Inter will revert to winning, it’s inevitable. The game on Sunday has assured us our work is producing good results and that the little things in games can determine the result.

“We must also pay attention to these things. that every shot, every ball can be decisive.

“We can’t afford to be careless. We have to be quick. If we picked up 33 points in the first round of the season and want to finish third then we’ll have to pick up many points [in the second] and be at our best.

“San Siro? We’re working well. I’ve seen a team that are motivated and ready to bounce back, we know we’ve had two defeats, but we have the quality to get back to winning.

“With all respect to Empoli, who are playing well, we can win and that’s what we want to do.

“We know we can’t do almost anything wrong. Those ahead of us can drop points will almost only do so in the games between them.

“Our strength is focusing on each game at a time. The one in Turin has been forgotten.

“The absence of Icardi? I have many solutions in attack. Gabigol starting? We’ll see. Neither Palacio nor Eder are lone strikers, but they can adapt and move a lot.

“Only losing to Napoli and Juve in Serie A? I think we’re getting closer to the top, but we still lack a little something. It’s up to us to quickly fill this gap.”

