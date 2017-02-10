Sarri ‘considering legal action’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri’s lawyer has confirmed that the Napoli Coach is considering legal action against newspaper Il Tempo, which reported a meeting with Juventus.

Sarri raged at the publication during a Press conference on Thursday, in which he staunchly denied its claims that he met with Juve over succeeding Massimiliano Allegri, and Fabio Giotti is standing by his client.

“I confirm in its entirely, what Sarri stated in yesterday’s Press conference,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“We’re analysing the facts and there are various legal avenues. I will sit down with him as soon as possible.

“He’s currently focused, body and soul, on Napoli’s commitments, after that he’ll decide what to do accordingly, without media clamour.”

