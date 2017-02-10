Caceres ‘few days away’ for Saints

By Football Italia staff

Southampton boss Claude Puel confirms his club are close to signing Martin Caceres but admits the defender’s arrival is not yet “reality”.

The Saints are awaiting a work permit for ex-Juventus centre-back and Milan target Caceres, who is set to join on a free transfer after agreeing personal terms, but Puel is refusing to count his chickens before they hatch.

“In the next few days, we’ll see if he can bring something for the squad and if he signs,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“He is an international player and his quality and his spirit can be interesting.

“For the moment, the priority is that he can sign for Southampton. But for the moment, it’s not the reality.”

