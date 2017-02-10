Sousa backs ‘extraordinary’ Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa has backed his “extraordinary” Fiorentina team to put their Roma humbling behind them on Saturday against Udinese.

Fiorentina fell to their first defeat of 2017 on Wednesday as they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Roma, but Sousa is adamant the result was no more than a minor blip.

“Saponara came here with an injury, but he’s integrating. Along with Kalinic, he’s done all training with the group. Both can be called,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“Borja Valero and Gonzalo? They’ve had great performances, we know that when we lose, there’s more criticism, but it’s normal.

“I’m convinced that they’ll put forward all their qualities tomorrow to help us win the game.

“Babacar? At Roma he pressed and played well. We try to motivate the players we have in order to make them grow. He’s working well.

“Sanchez asa defender? We’ve been working [with him there] for some time, not two days.

“The interaction between him and the defence should improve, but this takes time.

“We need to create complicated situations for him in training so that he can work well.

“In one-on-ones, he’s able to solve different situations and I’m happy with this.

“After the defeat to Roma? I have an extraordinary group that work to do well. No-one was happy after the defeat.

“We talked after the game, even in times of difficulty we must be ambitious to try to win.

“We try to work in a certain way in our game. We want to create a good number of chances and score enough goals to win games.

“Udinese? They are physically strong and good on the break, but we’ll look for the right strategies to overcome their defensive unit.

“Individual? Teams are formed by individuals, [Udinese] have good [individuals] and made us suffer in the first game.

“It’s up to us to manage the situations well, with and without the ball.”

