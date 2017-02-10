Perisic ban halved, Icardi's intact

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Perisic saw his ban reduced to one game, but Inter teammate Mauro Icardi lost his appeal against a two-round suspension.

The pair were handed two-match bans after the 1-0 defeat to Juventus last weekend.

Perisic was sent off on the day for insulting the referee, while Icardi was later penalised for a similar infraction after the final whistle, including video evidence showing he kicked the ball just past the official’s head.

Today Perisic’s appeal was partially accepted and the ban halved to one round with a €10,000 fine.

However, Icardi’s appeal was rejected, so he will have to sit out two Serie A games and pay a €10,000 fine.

