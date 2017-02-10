NEWS
Friday February 10 2017
Perisic ban halved, Icardi's intact
By Football Italia staff

Ivan Perisic saw his ban reduced to one game, but Inter teammate Mauro Icardi lost his appeal against a two-round suspension.

The pair were handed two-match bans after the 1-0 defeat to Juventus last weekend.

Perisic was sent off on the day for insulting the referee, while Icardi was later penalised for a similar infraction after the final whistle, including video evidence showing he kicked the ball just past the official’s head.

Today Perisic’s appeal was partially accepted and the ban halved to one round with a €10,000 fine.

However, Icardi’s appeal was rejected, so he will have to sit out two Serie A games and pay a €10,000 fine.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies