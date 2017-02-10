NEWS
Friday February 10 2017
Spalletti candidate for Arsenal?
By Football Italia staff

Roma boss Luciano Spalletti has joined Max Allegri and Thomas Tuchel as potential future Arsenal managers.

The London club is looking to next season amid growing reports Arsene Wenger will walk away.

Juventus Coach Allegri has been the hot favourite in the British media for many months, despite the fact he’s under contract in Turin until June 2018.

Borussia Dortmund tactician Tuchel emerged as a contender this week.

According to asromalive.it, the latest option Arsenal are looking into is Spalletti.

He has already worked abroad, spending several years in Russia with Zenit St Petersburg, and revitalised Roma when taking over from Rudi Garcia in January 2016.

It was a return to the Stadio Olimpico for Spalletti, although he continues to dodge questions on a contract extension.

