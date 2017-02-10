Juventus go for De Gea in 2018

By Football Italia staff

French and English newspapers suggest Juventus are targeting Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to be Gigi Buffon’s heir.

The Italy legend is expected to retire after the 2018 World Cup, having just turned 39 last month.

According to both Le Figaro and The Sun, Juve directors have set their sights on De Gea for the summer of 2018.

The Spaniard has been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid and only failed to complete the transfer last year when their fax machine broke down.

He left Atletico Madrid for Old Trafford in July 2011 for circa €25m and is under contract until 2019 with an option to extend for another year.

It would be relatively unusual for Juventus to choose a foreign goalkeeper as their first choice.

The favourite to replace Buffon in the long-term is Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Milan have no intention of losing their teenage star.

Another option that has long been mentioned is Genoa’s Mattia Perin, currently recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

