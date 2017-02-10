Atletico Madrid watch Nestorovski

By Football Italia staff

Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, sending scouts to view the Macedonia hitman.

He turns 27 next month and arrived from Inter Zapresic over the summer for just €500,000.

Nestorovski has had an excellent debut Serie A season, scoring nine goals with three assists in 23 games.

According to Calciomercato.it, the giant centre-forward’s performances have caught the eye of big clubs in Spain.

Sevilla are interested, but above all Atletico Madrid want to get their hands on Nestorovski for next season.

It’s claimed the Colchoneros sent scouts to both Palermo’s games against Napoli and Crotone.

However, the €15m asking price could put the Madrid giants off.

