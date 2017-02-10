Daniele De Rossi is ready to reject an offer from New York City FC and MLS to extend his contract with Roma.
According to Eurosport, the 33-year-old midfielder has decided to continue for at least one more year in Serie A with his beloved hometown club.
It’s reported he was directly approached by former Italy teammate Andrea Pirlo for a spell in Major League Soccer.
However, DDR’s fine performances this season have convinced him to carry on in the Giallorossi jersey.
He’d reduce his current salary from €6.5m per year to just €3m including bonuses.
The length of the deal is believed to be for two years with an option for a third.
His contract is due to expire at the end of this season.
