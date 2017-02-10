De Rossi to snub MLS for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi is ready to reject an offer from New York City FC and MLS to extend his contract with Roma.

According to Eurosport, the 33-year-old midfielder has decided to continue for at least one more year in Serie A with his beloved hometown club.

It’s reported he was directly approached by former Italy teammate Andrea Pirlo for a spell in Major League Soccer.

However, DDR’s fine performances this season have convinced him to carry on in the Giallorossi jersey.

He’d reduce his current salary from €6.5m per year to just €3m including bonuses.

The length of the deal is believed to be for two years with an option for a third.

His contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

