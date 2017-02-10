NEWS
Friday February 10 2017
Liveblog: Napoli v Genoa
By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action as free-scoring Napoli warm up for Real Madrid by hosting Genoa’s leaky defence.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 GMT.

The Partenopei continue their fight with Roma for second place, not entirely giving up on their Scudetto dream either, after a 7-1 demolition job on Bologna last week.

Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens both scored hat-tricks, but Jose Callejon is suspended, meaning he’ll miss his first Serie A game after 113 consecutive appearances.

Three of the last four Genoa games were thoroughly entertaining, losing 4-1 at Cagliari, drawing 2-2 with Crotone, 3-3 at Fiorentina and last week were beaten 1-0 at home by Sassuolo.

