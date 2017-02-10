NEWS
Friday February 10 2017
Tianjin Quanjian go for Banega
By Football Italia staff

Ever Banega is struggling for playing time at Inter and Tianjin Quanjian could come in with a new €25m proposal.

The Argentina international already turned down an offer from China over the January transfer window.

However, the deadline for the Chinese Super League is not until February 28.

As Banega arrived over the summer on a free transfer once his contract with Sevilla expired, any fee would be a bonus to the club coffers.

According to Itasportpress, Fabio Cannavaro’s Tianjin Quanjian are prepared to offer €25m to buy the midfielder with a salary worth €6m per year.

So far this season, the Argentine has made 23 competitive appearances for Inter, scoring two goals with four assists.

Coach Stefano Pioli rarely uses him alongside Joao Mario, while Roberto Gagliardini’s arrival from Atalanta further limited his chances.

