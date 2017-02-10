Line-ups: Napoli-Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini steps in for suspended Jose Callejon as Napoli aim to continue their incredible scoring record against Genoa.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the Liveblog.

Napoli are on spectacular form at the moment, fresh from humiliating Bologna 7-1 with Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens hat-tricks.

However, Callejon was sent off and is suspended, meaning it’s the first Serie A game he’ll miss after 113 consecutive appearances.

Giaccherini steps in to his place for his first Serie A start in a Napoli jersey, retaining Mertens as the False 9 with Lorenzo Insigne.

Ex-Genoa striker Leonardo Pavoletti is on the bench against his former club along with Arek Milik, as Napoli warm up for the Champions League showdown with Real Madrid.

Elseid Hysaj is also banned with Lorenzo Tonelli injured, so Christian Maggio gets a rare start the day before his 35th birthday.

Kalidou Koulibaly has his first game since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Since stunning Juventus 3-1 at Marassi on November 27, Genoa beat Fiorentina 1-0 in a rescheduled Week 3 game on Dec 15 and scraped three draws from 10 Serie A games.

The Grifone have not beaten Napoli, home or away, since a 3-2 thriller at Marassi on January 29, 2012. That was followed by six defeats and three draws (the last two were goalless).

Mattia Perin, Olivier Ntcham and Davide Biraschi haven’t made the trip, while Armando Izzo is suspended.

Raffaele Palladino takes on his hometown club with Giovanni Simeone and Luca Rigoni, leaving ex-Napoli striker Goran Pandev on the bench.

Oscar Hiljemark has made an impressive start to life in Genoa after his January move from Palermo and Miguel Veloso returns to boost their creativity.

The last time Genoa won at the Stadio San Paolo was 1-0 on February 22 2009. Bosko Jankovic got the winner on a Thiago Motta assist. That win was followed by five defeats and a 1-1 draw.

Genoa have scored in seven of their last 10 trips to the San Paolo between Serie A and B.

Napoli: Reina; Maggio, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Giaccherini, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael, Sepe, Chiriches, Milanese, Maksimovic, Strinic, Jorginho, Allan, Rog, Pavoletti, Milik

Genoa: Lamanna; Munoz, Burdisso, Gentiletti; Lazovic, Veloso, Hiljemark, Laxalt; Rigoni, Simeone, Palladino

Genoa bench: Zima, Rubinho, Orban, Pandev, Cofie, Beghetto, Cataldi, Morosini, Edenilson, Taarabt, Ninkovic, Pinilla

