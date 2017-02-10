Giaccherini: 'Ignore Real Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini gets his first Serie A start for Napoli against Genoa tonight and warns any Real Madrid mentions are banned.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“I was really hoping to start this match. I hope to do well tonight and contribute to a Napoli victory,” he told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

This tie is on a Friday evening so the Partenopei can prepare for their Champions League Round of 16 at the Bernabeu.

“Real Madrid is soon, but before that there is Genoa, a very important game. Anyone thinking about Real Madrid is wrong, as we have to focus on beating Genoa.

“Maurizio Sarri only spoke to us about Genoa, he didn’t want anyone to even mention Real Madrid until tomorrow.”

