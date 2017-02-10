Lamanna: 'Play to Genoa strengths'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna wants his side to “play to our strengths” rather than attempt to neutralise Napoli tonight.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“It’s a delicate time for us, but in recent games we have started to rediscover our style of football,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“We must face Napoli with the right determination, aware they are in great shape. You cannot put their quality into doubt, but we want to show what we’ve prepared during the week.

“I doubt Napoli will be distracted by the Real Madrid match. We have to focus on our football, as that is the weapon that allowed us to get such good results at the start of the season.

“We study our opponents, of course, but ultimately have to play to our own strengths.”

