Friday February 10 2017
Juric: 'Sarri best in Europe'
By Football Italia staff

Genoa Coach Ivan Juric called Maurizio Sarri “the best Coach in Europe right now. His Napoli are an absolute joy to watch.”

The two sides face off this evening, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“We did well in our last game, even if we made mistakes and that prompted the defeat,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Sarri is on another level and in my view is the best Coach in Europe right now. His Napoli are an absolute joy to watch.”

This Serie A match is being played on Friday evening so the Partenopei can prepare for the Champions League Round of 16 at Real Madrid.

“I am convinced the Azzurri can do well in Madrid.”

