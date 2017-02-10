Pasalic 'always liked Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Pasalic “has always been fond of Milan” and his agent won’t rule out leaving Chelsea for the San Siro side on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old midfielder is currently on loan and scored a crucial winner as nine-man Milan beat Bologna on Wednesday evening.

“It was a very intelligent and impressive performance, but I am convinced we haven’t seen the best of Pasalic yet,” agent Marko Naletilic told Calciomercato.it.

“He is very well-prepared tactically and knows how to run into spaces. The decisive goal was well-deserved, seeing as he had other chances in that match.

“Vincenzo Montella was crucial, as he refused to give up the idea of hurting Bologna even with two men sent off. He always tries to win and is still young, but will be an important Coach for Italian football on a global level.

“It’s still too early to talk about Pasalic’s future, because Chelsea own him and he is only on loan. He is very happy at Milan and feels important.

“He has always been fond of these club colours, ever since childhood. The Rossoneri jersey is not the same as the others for him. There is love and admiration for this great club.”

