HT: Genoa frustrate Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have had the best chances, but at half-time are so far unable to break down a Genoa side forced into two substitutions.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the Liveblog.

The Partenopei were on fire after a 7-1 thrashing of Bologna and had to resist distraction ahead of their Champions League trip to Real Madrid. Jose Callejon was suspended, therefore missing out after 113 consecutive Serie A appearances, so Emanuele Giaccherini got his first League start for the club. Kalidou Koulibaly returned after the Africa Cup of Nations and Christian Maggio replaced banned Elseid Hysaj. Genoa had Armando Izzo suspended, Olivier Ntcham and Mattia Perin injured.

Giaccherini had penalty appeals early on, but appeared to run into the back of Santiago Gentiletti rather than the other way round.

Gentiletti also went off injured soon after, but the visitors had a strong start and Giovanni Simeone’s shot drifted just over the bar.

Faouzi Ghoulam almost curled in directly from the corner flag, then his cross found Koulibaly to volley wide from 10 yards and Marek Hamsik nodded a corner past the near post.

Eugenio Lamanna fingertipped a Lorenzo Insigne curler out of the near top corner. Genoa were under growing pressure and lost Miguel Veloso to a calf problem too.

One of Hamsik’s trademark long-range strikes was charged down, then on the stroke of half-time Insigne ran on to a Mertens through ball only to prod wide under pressure and Lamanna smothered a Giaccherini effort.

Napoli 0-0 Genoa (Half-Time)

Napoli: Reina; Maggio, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Giaccherini, Mertens, Insigne

Genoa: Lamanna; Munoz, Burdisso, Gentiletti (Orban 19); Lazovic, Veloso (Cataldi 38), Hiljemark, Laxalt; Rigoni, Simeone, Palladino

Ref: Giacomelli

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.