Albiol: 'Sarri like Aragones'

By Football Italia staff

Raul Albiol trusts Napoli can beat Real Madrid in the Champions League and calls Maurizio Sarri “the new Luis Aragones.”

The Partenopei are the underdogs in this Round of 16 clash, despite topping their qualifying group and therefore playing the second leg at home.

“Sarri is very similar to Luis Aragones in the way he behaves and deals with the team,” Albiol told uefa.com.

“Obviously he is about 20 years younger, and therefore has different tactical ideas, but he loves possession just like Aragones, who with Spain at Euro 2008 made the tiki-taka style famous all over the world.”

This trip to Madrid is a homecoming for the defender, who wore the Blancos jersey from 2009 to 2013.

“I think that playing at the Santiago Bernabeu is special for every player, because it’s one of the best stadiums in the world and on cup nights the atmosphere is fantastic.

“We know how tough it will be. Their fans get very fired up for the Champions League games. In order to qualify we need two excellent performances, maybe even perfect ones.

“Obviously they’ll try to put us under pressure, but we will be focused on keeping the ball, staying concentrated and putting in a strong performance. Real Madrid are very strong at home, but we will try to snatch a good result here and play it all on home turf.

“Playing for Real Madrid makes you happy, because you know that you’re playing for historically the best club in the world. As a player you do feel the pressure to always win, but I can say that I learned a lot in my four years at the Bernabeu and will always be grateful to the club, fans and teammates.

“Returning will be special, but obviously we want to get through just as much as Real Madrid. We’ll give it everything we’ve got.

“We realise Real Madrid are the favourites because historically they always are in every tie. They are the reigning champions, but over two legs a surprise can happen. We must do well in the first leg so we can finish the job at home.”

