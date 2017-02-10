NEWS
Friday February 10 2017
Capello: 'I turned down PSG job'
By Football Italia staff

Fabio Capello confirms he was “close, more than a little close, to signing for Paris Saint-Germain” when he was the Coach of Russia.

The tactician sat down with Canal+ in France to reveal the close shave in the summer of 2013 after Carlo Ancelotti's departure.

“I will tell you one thing, I was never close, more than a little close, to signing for Paris Saint-Germain,” said Capello.

“When Leonardo was suspended, he called me himself. I agreed terms with the club, but in the end I was the Coach of Russia at the time.

“It seemed a betrayal for me to leave Russia in those circumstances to take the PSG job. Maybe I was wrong, because eventually it was Russia who mistreated me! I missed a great opportunity to train a big club.”

