Giaccherini: 'Bring on Real Madrid!'

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini “knew Genoa were going to be difficult” and looks ahead to Real Madrid after scoring in a 2-0 victory.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring this evening at the Stadio San Paolo before Giaccherini’s first Serie A goal in a Partenopei jersey.

“Genoa are a tough side to face, we knew it was going to be difficult and we maintained our patience to break them down in the second half,” the winger told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s going to be wonderful playing in Madrid. From tomorrow we’ll start preparing for the match with great enthusiasm and hunger.

“Real Madrid are the strongest team in the world and the numbers speak clearly. It will certainly be difficult, but we are going there to play our game.

“We’re in an excellent period of form and hope to make our fans very happy.”

