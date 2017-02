Serie B: Salernitana surprise

By Football Italia staff

Salernitana earned a surprise victory away to Vicenza in the early Serie B kick-off.

Massimiliano Busellato scored the only goal of the game when he burst into the box and found the net with an angled drive.

Vicenza 0-1 Salernitana

Busellato 10 (S)

