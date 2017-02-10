Juric: 'Mertens will scare Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric thought Genoa did as well as they could in the circumstances and “even Real Madrid will have trouble dealing with Dries Mertens.”

It took until the 50th minute for Piotr Zielinski to find a way through, then Emanuele Giaccherini consolidated the 2-0 result.

“The team did very well for the opening 30 minutes and we allowed Napoli very little, but unfortunately we couldn’t play our game in the second half,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Napoli have a great deal of technical quality, but losing Miguel Veloso to injury was a heavy blow, as he had allowed us to create those moves that caused them problems.

“The lads are working well, I can see the team we want to be and in the first half we looked like old times. Now we’ve got three very important matches coming up and it’s a great shame that we’re dealing with these injuries.

“We signed six or seven good players in January, but it takes time for them to adapt.”

This was Napoli’s last test ahead of the Champions League trip to Real Madrid.

“They have some stratospheric players and I think even Real Madrid will have trouble dealing with Mertens in this shape. I find Napoli enchanting and can say they are superior to Real Madrid both in terms of their collective play and in some individuals.

“I think it’ll be a pretty even tie.”

