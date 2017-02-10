Zielinski: 'Zidane was my idol'

By Football Italia staff

Piotr Zielinski admits he “used to support Real Madrid as a child and Zinedine Zidane was my idol, but Napoli want to win.”

The Poland international was on target in tonight’s 2-0 Serie A victory over Genoa, the last warm-up before the Partenopei visit the Bernabeu.

“I am happy with my statistics so far, but even happier for another Napoli victory,” Zielinski told Sky Sport Italia.

“Napoli can beat Real Madrid because we too are a big club with many champions. I’ll be honest, I used to support Real Madrid as a child and Zidane was my idol. It’ll be an honour to meet him, but that’s not the issue.

“Napoli want to win and we are going there to play our game. I don’t care what they do, it’s all about what we can do. It’ll be a dream, my first time at the Bernabeu, but once I’m on the pitch, I won’t think about it anymore.”

Has Zielinski asked Coach Maurizio Sarri if he’ll start in Madrid?

“No, not yet!”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.