Sarri: 'Audacious Napoli in Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri celebrated the win over Genoa and urged Napoli to face Real Madrid “with audacity”, but cannot guarantee his future.

The Partenopei swept Genoa aside 2-0 in this evening’s Serie A match with Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini goals.

“Genoa started strong from the first minute and we were misplacing too many passes. It was predictable this pressure of theirs would wane and it did, so we emerged like a mature team and that’s a big step forward,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

Now all eyes turn towards Wednesday’s Champions League showdown with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

“It’s tough to say we’ll play on a par with Real Madrid, but we are in two knockout ties against the champions of Europe and the champions of Italy,” added Sarri, referring to the Coppa Italia semi-final with Juventus.

“Tomorrow I will study Real Madrid carefully. We have to be in good shape and believe in ourselves. The team is starting to develop a stronger mentality, locking out what’s going on elsewhere. Tonight they were focused entirely on Genoa, otherwise we wouldn’t have got the points.

“The players are eager to see what level they are at against these giants of the sport. We won’t be presumptuous, but will have that pinch of audacity you need in these situations.”

This week Sarri angrily rebuffed reports he had met with Juventus directors, but the Coach wouldn’t guarantee his future at the San Paolo either.

“I am in love with Napoli and I’m happy here. I also know far too well that in football nobody has guarantees, as a Coach depends only on his results.”

