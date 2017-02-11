Ancelotti: 'Madrid-Napoli surprises'

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti warns Napoli’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid “is not to be taken for granted and there could be a surprise.”

The Partenopei won their group and therefore go into the Round of 16 with the first leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

“If a side scores seven goals in a Serie A away fixture, as they did at Bologna last week, it means they are really strong,” Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti told the Corriere dello Sport.

“I am not surprised by Napoli, because I’ve been watching them and they play excellent football. If anything, what did surprise me was their ability to maintain remarkable attacking quality even without Arkadiusz Milik.

“I see the Champions League Round of 16 being very balanced and there could be some surprises. For example, Napoli-Real Madrid is not to be taken for granted.”

Juventus lead the Serie A table and will take on Porto in the Champions League.

“Juve have a big advantage in the Scudetto race, but I see that Napoli and Roma have no intention of letting go.”

