Del Neri: 'Udinese counter Fiorentina'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Del Neri concedes Udinese will focus on the counter-attack to “surprise” possession-based Fiorentina this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT

The Viola are fresh from a 4-0 thumping by Roma, so will be eager to prove a point.

“All games have their difficulties, but Tuesday’s result must not lull us into a false sense of Fiorentina’s true potential,” warned Del Neri in his Press conference.

“They have players of great quality who can make the difference at any moment. We’ve got to focus and play good football. We want to repeat the performance that allowed us to beat Milan, not the draw at Chievo.

“We tend to prefer counter-attacks to controlling a game, which is why we tend to surprise the bigger clubs. Against sides lower in the table, they too try to counter and we end up in a stalemate.

“Fiorentina are a very attacking side and against Roma they played with a trequartista and pacey forwards. We’ve got to take advantage of the gaps they leave in defence.

“Regardless of the final result, we’ve got to leave that field with heads held high, shirts soaked with sweat and the confidence we’ve given our all.”

Fiorentina have an emerging star in their ranks, midfielder Federico Chiesa – the son of Enrico.

“He’s very similar to his father, who I actually trained when he was very young at Teramo,” revealed Del Neri.

“There’s plenty of quality there and he brings enthusiasm from the youth academy.”

Udinese squad for Fiorentina: Karnezis, Perisan, Scuffet; Adnan, Angella, Danilo, Felipe, Heurtaux, Samir, Widmer; Badu, Balic, De Paul, Evangelista, Fofana, Hallfredsson, Kums, Jankto; Ewandro, Matos, Perica, Thereau, Duvan Zapata

