Deulofeu: 'I'm Milan's False 9'

By Football Italia staff

Gerard Deulofeu is ready to embrace the False Nine role at Milan after their “magical” victory down to nine men at Bologna.

The winger arrived on loan from Everton in the January transfer window and was inspirational in Wednesday’s 1-0 Serie A win, setting up Mario Pasalic to tap into an empty net.

“The Bologna game was incredible, a magical night for Milan,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“We ran as if we played in three matches rather than one, but now we’re already thinking about the Lazio game on Monday, which is equally as important.

“We’ve got time to recover and it’s true we’re missing a lot of players, but everyone is strong in this squad and ready to step in. At kick-off it’ll still be 11 against 11.”

Vincenzo Montella’s options are limited at the Stadio Olimpico, as Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka are suspended with Alessio Romagnoli, Davide Calabria, Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Antonelli, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo injured.

Deulofeu could therefore be used as a False Nine rather than off-form Carlos Bacca.

“It is an option I like. I am quick and like to play off the shoulder of the defender. But please don’t compare me to Dries Mertens – he is a very different player, just as Napoli have a different overall style.

“Everyone can improve, even the best in the world, so I certainly can. I am certain that I can make my mark here. I chose Milan because it’s a big club and I thought I could play regularly.

“Montella is a Coach with clear ideas, he trusts me and explains the right movements. We must work day by day without talking about Europe or the Champions League. It’s not healthy to think about our objectives now.

“The players who have impressed me the most so far are Suso and Bonaventura, as they really have a lot of quality.”

Deulofeu has already entered the hearts of Milan fans, partly because he wears Andriy Shevchenko’s old Number 7.

“I know it’s an important number for Milan and I want to do my best for this team. I don’t feel pressure or get distracted by comparisons. I don’t want to resemble anyone, I just want to play the way my Coach asks me to.

“I am on loan, but I’m not thinking about that. I want to focus on the present. I think that the work you do every day leads you to results in the future, so I am concentrated only on Milan.”

