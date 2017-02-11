Felipe and Corvino exchange insults

By Football Italia staff

Udinese defender Dias Felipe and Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino exchanged insults ahead of tonight’s game.

It kicks off at the Stadio Franchi at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The 32-year-old was with the Viola from January 2010 to June 2013, albeit with loan spells at Cesena and Siena.

“I chose to join Fiorentina because Cesare Prandelli was on the bench, but the problem was the rapport between him and Corvino,” Felipe told the Messaggero Veneto newspaper.

“When the Coach left, my battle with the director of sport began. Now that he has returned to Florence, I dream of scoring a goal against them.

“It’s going to be a real fight out there, because the fans are starting to put strong pressure on Paulo Sousa’s team after their 4-0 defeat to Roma.”

Corvino was alerted to the comments and gave his response to Felipe.

“He didn’t get to play with any of our Coaches and not even Prandelli particularly wanted him. I had sold him to Bologna in the deal for Gaston Ramirez, which fell apart due to Felipe turning it down, despite the fact he hardly ever played.

“It’s not as if I was the one picking the line-ups.”

