NEWS
Saturday February 11 2017
Inter v Juve for Alexis Sanchez
By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Inter are set to do battle on the transfer market for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, claims the Corriere dello Sport.

The two clubs have been bitter rivals for decades and the fall-out from last week’s Derby d’Italia is still going on.

According to today’s front page of the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, they will resume the fight on the transfer market for Sanchez this summer.

It’s claimed the Chile international could be sold for €50m, as his contract with Arsenal is due to expire in June 2018.

This would be a return to Serie A for the player who got his big break at Udinese before going on to Barcelona and then the Gunners.

Alexis isn’t the only joint transfer target, as both Inter and Juventus also want Sassuolo talent Domenico Berardi and Fiorentina’s versatile Federico Bernardeschi.

