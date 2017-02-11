Hamsik: 'Napoli delight fans in Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik assured Napoli “want to play our style of football and delight the fans” at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The Partenopei are on sparkling form going into the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

“We are facing one of the best teams in the world and the number of trophies they’ve won says it all,” declared the captain.

“However, we are just looking at this single Champions League tie that we’re going into. We want to play our style of football and to delight our fans.”

Hamsik spoke after Napoli swept Genoa aside 2-0 at the Stadio San Paolo last night with goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini.

“In the first half we were utterly dominant, but Genoa did well to cut off our dangerous moves. After the break things changed, we were able to break through and got a deserved victory.”

