Deulofeu: 'Ronaldinho my idol'

By Football Italia staff

Gerard Deulofeu discussed his strengths, weaknesses, why he chose Milan and Ronaldinho inspiration. “Watching him play was like happiness itself.”

The Spaniard admits he’s still running on adrenaline after the incredible last-gasp 1-0 victory away to Bologna, with the Rossoneri down to nine men.

“It was a crazy game, a magical night. I celebrated with my head in my hands when Mario Pasalic scored, because I couldn’t believe it,” Deulofeu told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Now I await the Lazio game on Monday night with a sense of joyful anticipation. We’ll play our style and go there to win.

“I am very aggressive in my football and like to run with the ball. At that moment against Bologna, I saw an opportunity and went for it.

“My other strengths are dribbling and a change of pace. I’d also like to point out that I am a very calm guy off the field, I live for football, so I came here to work hard and nothing else. At most I go for dinner with friends occasionally, even if Milan nightlife is a lot more exciting than in Liverpool!

“I realise I need to improve defensively and to work harder for my teammates, but I am working on it and I’m sure I will get there. I know what my weaknesses are, but if you don’t play regularly, it’s hard to be consistent.

“I feel Vincenzo Montella has faith in me and that is fundamental. He is a Coach with clear ideas and a Spanish approach, as he loves possession and to control the game. He loves to play the ball and for me that’s the best.”

Deulofeu only arrived on a dry loan from Everton, so Milan do not have an option to buy at the end of the season.

“I am not thinking about the future. I am focused on the present and my mind is entirely on Milan. I came here because Milan showed a great deal of interest in me and is one of the most famous clubs in the world.

“When I was a lad at Barcelona, I watched their Champions League games with Milan on TV. I could always sense the aura this club had.

“The idea of playing in the Champions League, or even just in Europe, with Milan is wonderful, but as I said we cannot look too much into the future. One thing at a time.

“It is gratifying to know I arrived here right at the moment this club is recovering from a bad patch. It’s exciting to be here right now and I want to be clear that I wouldn’t have come to Milan if there wasn’t a clear and ambitious project I could feel a part of.

“It’s true I am only on loan, but I already feel that this club is mine. I want to play as much as possible and give my contribution. I am here to help.”

Deulofeu has settled in very well, partly thanks to the many Spanish speakers in the squad and his old Barcelona youth academy teammate Suso.

“Suso has so much quality and together with him we can take Milan to the top. We hadn’t played together for a long time. Jesus (Suso) and (Giacomo) Bonaventura are the teammates who have most impressed me so far.

“Frankly I don’t know why I didn’t fulfil my early potential, perhaps because I haven’t played regularly enough, but as I said, I don’t like to look to the past too much.

“I am very proud to have come through the Barcelona Cantera and that the Blaugrana have an option on me for the future, but I cannot live forever thinking that I’ll be tied to Barça.

“I think Leo Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo are fantastic, but my idol is Ronaldinho. I am inspired by the creativity and joy he brought to the game. Seeing him play was like happiness itself.”

Deulofeu also spoke to Mediaset Premium this weekend about the False Nine role.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.