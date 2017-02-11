Kalinic: 'I'm not worth €50m'

By Football Italia staff

Nikola Kalinic does not regret turning down a huge move to Tianjin Quanjian, but admits his Fiorentina future depends on Paulo Sousa.

The striker recently signed a contract extension with a €50m release clause and the Chinese club was prepared to trigger it along with wages worth €10m per year.

“It would’ve been a done deal if I had said yes, even if I’m not sure what the club would’ve said,” Kalinic told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“Fabio Cannavaro called me in January, but for me the issue is closed and has never been re-opened.

“I want to point out I didn’t know precisely how much the offer was, but money isn’t everything in life. I only just arrived in the football that really matters a year and a half ago and I didn’t want to leave now.

“I think I still have a lot to give in European football. My idea of being a footballer is to face great champions and play important games.

“I spoke to President Andrea Della Valle two weeks ago and he said he was happy with my decision.

“Sousa just told me to think carefully, that was his only advice. He is a great Coach and I owe everything to him. He wanted me here at Fiorentina and rebooted my career.”

Would Kalinic remain at Fiorentina if Sousa were to leave?

“I’d have to think about that. I am really not worth the €50m release clause and I doubt anyone will spend that for me. I didn’t ask for that clause, it was all discussed between my agent and the club.”

Kalinic had also been very close to Napoli last summer after Gonzalo Higuain’s departure.

“Juventus will win the Scudetto, but Maurizio Sarri’s side plays the most beautiful football in Serie A.”

