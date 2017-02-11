Allegri: 'Another 400 at Juve'

Max Allegri hopes to have “another 300 or 400 games” on the Juventus bench, reshuffles the pack in Cagliari and silences Inter controversy.

First up, Allegri was asked about the on-going speculation over his future, specifically with interest from Arsenal.

“Italian football remains one of the best in the world and recently many young talents have emerged too,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“As for my future, how can I confirm something that doesn’t exist or deny something I never said? I have a contract with Juventus, I am happy, as I’ve always said we have a season to complete and at the right time we’ll sit down with the club to discuss our plans.”

Tomorrow will be Allegri’s 100th game for Juventus and he has the best win ratio of all.

“I never thought about it because I am not interested in records, but in winning the Scudetto and going all the way in the Champions League.

“I hope there are another 300 or 400 games, as I am happy at Juventus. I always said that if I were to leave, Juve would be the first to know.”

Juventus beat Inter 1-0 with a Juan Cuadrado scorcher last Sunday, but the week’s headlines have been dominated by accusations of refereeing bias and an exchange of barbed comments.

“After a week it is right to stop talking about this controversy. I’ll just say that Juventus deservedly won the match, I continue to maintain Inter are a good side who fortunately for us had a bad start to the season, otherwise they’d be challenging for the Scudetto.”

Juventus patron John Elkann stirred up the situation further by declaring Inter ought to be used to losing by now. Was that over the line?

“I do not comment on what other people say. I will just note that a week after the game, it’d be silly and pointless to continue stirring up controversy. On Sunday Juve won deservedly, but Inter remain a very strong team. In football you win, lose or draw, but it was a great evening of sport and I think Inter ought to look to the future with positivity.”

Claudio Marchisio could potentially return to the starting XI after a back problem.

“He trained with the team yesterday and did well. I will evaluate him, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic got a knock, Tomas Rincon did well and Stefano Sturaro is in good shape.

“There will be some changes, certainly. Cagliari are a fast-paced side who got excellent results at home, so it is an important match for us.

“I have decisions to make in midfield and in the attack, but Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Cuadrado will start. Andrea Barzagli is out for a few days, but hope to have him back against Palermo next Friday.

“On the left it’s a choice between Mario Mandzukic, Marko Pjaca and Stefano Sturaro. Gigi Buffon plays tomorrow, then we’ll see next week what I decide. Neto is in good shape and a great goalkeeper, so if I were to rest Buffon, he’d be reliable.

“This season we’re yet to enjoy five consecutive victories, so that is the target for tomorrow. It’s our second consecutive away fixture and those are never easy. We want to reach the final push this season with a full squad at our disposal.”

