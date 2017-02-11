Peres: 'Juventus make me angry'

By Football Italia staff

Bruno Peres won’t go quite as far as Roma teammate Radja Nainggolan, but will say “Juventus make me angry and we can end their hegemony.”

There was controversy this week when Nainggolan was caught on camera telling fans that he “hates” the Bianconeri.

“Juve are less strong than they were in previous years, but continue to win and that is a problem,” Bruno Peres told goal.com.

“They have a winning mentality, but so do Roma now and we’ll do everything to end their hegemony. We’re doing very well and are capable of catching them in first place.

“Of course it’s difficult, but we are second and want to continue fighting for the title. Juve are like Corinthians in Brazil – a team that makes you angry. Everyone wants to beat Corinthians and dislike them intensely.

“Our fans ask us to beat Lazio and Juventus and to win the Scudetto. Roma triumphed in the title almost 20 years ago and there’s a lot of competition, but we’ve got confidence in ourselves too.”

