Di Natale: 'I nearly joined Fiorentina'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Di Natale reveals the times he almost left Udinese for Fiorentina and why “I see a lot of myself in Lorenzo Insigne.”

The native Neapolitan never played for his hometown club, spending over a decade in Udine.

“I have no regrets in my career, as I achieved a great deal and would make all the same choices again,” Di Natale told La Nazione newspaper.

“I was really very close to joining Fiorentina. I’ve always had a strong rapport with the Della Valle family and Florence, with its passionate fans, always fascinated me.

“In 2013 I was called up by my old friend Vincenzo Montella. I’d have liked to work with him as my Coach. There was also interest from Juventus that summer, but in the end I stayed with Udinese.

“That’s the way it went and I am satisfied with my career.”

Di Natale hung up his boots at the age of 39 and is impressed with the next generation of Italian talents, including Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa and Napoli hero Insigne.

“He has different characteristics to his Dad Enrico and I am sure he’ll become a great player. The young player most similar to be is Insigne. I see a lot of myself in him. He just needs to stay calm and listen to more experienced players.”

