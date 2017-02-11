Borriello: 'Real Madrid and Man City'

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari striker Marco Borriello reveals he turned down Real Madrid and Manchester City, while Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi “almost made me faint!”

The forward has a tendency to score against his former clubs, but admits that’s a law of averages issue too.

“I could’ve had more from my career, even if I always gave my all, but at times football makes the decisions for you,” the 34-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I would’ve had a better career if I had been more diplomatic and ‘fake.’ I could’ve just shrugged things of, but when I am convinced I’m right, I stand by it all the way.

“For example, at Genoa the team had stopped paying attention to Coach Davide Ballardini, I stood up for him and he dropped me ‘for the calm of the group.’

“Then two days later he admitted to the mistakes and I scored the goals that secured our safety.

“It’s only natural I score a lot of goals against my former clubs, because I’ve been through so many! The goal I enjoyed the most was for Roma against Milan. I was still angry with (Rossoneri CEO Adriano) Galliani, not the fans, even if they did insult me constantly.

“I also enjoyed scoring against Juventus, first for Genoa and then Carpi, the day that Max Allegri tore his jacket off on the touchline.”

There were almost some other very big clubs that Borriello was a part of.

“It was August 31 2010 and in my home was my agent and dearly departed Ernesto Bronzetti. We had three phones on the line: Agnelli, Rosella Sensi and Galliani.

“I could’ve joined Manchester City, because Milan wanted Robinho. I could’ve gone to Real Madrid, as Bronzetti had spoken to Perez about a swap with Karim Benzema. Roma offered the same contract as Milan, my agent wanted me to join Juve on loan.

“Eventually I got fed up and said I’d stay at Milan. Galliani warned if I didn’t leave, I’d be dropped from the Champions League squad list. In hindsight, he could’ve signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic then, so I understand where he was coming from, but we didn’t talk for a long time.

“I made up with Galliani several years later, at a bar in Ibiza. He said it wasn’t his fault, Allegri preferred Alessandro Matri.”

Recently the veteran found the net against Roma in a 2-2 draw and had more than one reason for revenge.

“One day Totti and De Rossi put a plastic snake on the team bus overhead compartment and made it dangle down on my shoulder. I almost fainted! They even did it again another time, because to see Borriello suffer is apparently very enjoyable.

“The Coach who taught me the most was Antonio Conte, because during my time at Juventus, I was having trouble off the field and he helped me.

“The fans were all against me with insults and banners, so Conte organised a peace treaty with him and two of the ultras leaders to explain I had never turned down Juve before. They believed him and suddenly it was a ceasefire.”

Borriello had some rather unusual techniques to improve his performance.

“I wear a mouthguard when I play and when I sleep. My body might seem in perfect shape, but my two legs don’t quite match up. The ‘bite’ and a special sole in my shoe help me to use my strength better. I also sleep more soundly and don’t grind my teeth anymore.”

Borriello is from Naples and, when he was 11, his father was killed by the local mafia.

“Naples stole my father from me, but not the wonderful childhood I spent there and all that he taught me. It did rob me of the hope he might’ve just been kidnapped or lost his memory, but then a snitch confessed.

“It did not rob me of the pride that I grew up in the triangle of death without getting dragged into the clans who waged war. The Camorra killed my father, but not my love for Naples. It’s no longer where I live, but I have to get back there every now and then to remind myself of the sounds, the smells, the excitement of the place.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.