Toni in car attacked by hooligans

By Football Italia staff

Luca Toni and Verona President Maurizio Setti saw their car attacked by Avellino hooligans ahead of today’s Serie B game.

The director and patron were travelling together towards the Stadio Partenio this afternoon.

According to ItaSportPress, their car was set upon by violent ultras, damaging the vehicle and threatening Setti.

It doesn’t seem as if either of the two men were physically hurt.

Setti is currently at the local police station to file a report.

The incident comes just days after Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani saw two of his parked cars set alight by ultras angry at the club’s poor performances in Serie A this season.

