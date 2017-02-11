Spalletti: 'Crotone points precious'

By Football Italia staff

Roma are without Francesco Totti for their trip to Crotone, but Mohamed Salah returns and Luciano Spalletti warns these points are precious.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“Totti is staying at home because he has a stomach bug, while Alessandro Florenzi continues the rehabilitation process,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“It’s an advantage to have Salah and the option of playing different systems. We must be ready to use the intelligence of the players in these situations.

“I am sure we’ll keep the same performances even when changing players. Crotone have done well against big clubs this season and Davide Nicola kept his men wide awake.

“We mustn’t rest on our laurels or think the game is already won. If we don’t get a result against Crotone, it’s just the same as dropping points against Napoli or Juventus.

“My minimum target is to send a message of victory to this team. We have to work to the max always and turn that into an obsession for the squad.

“I must deserve Roma and that means winning. We want to show there’s always a brand of Roma approach – the wolf is here and ready to maul anything in front of it.

“I feel at ease here. There is a President who wants to create the foundations for the future. There is quality behind the scenes, some players have improved.

“We’re accustomed to having Totti here, but now need to work on creating more like him. I don’t want to change anyone, but I do want to change the overall mentality of the squad.”

Roma squad for Crotone: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny, Manolas, Emerson, Mario Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Peres, Jesus, Rudiger, Gerson, De Rossi, Strootman, Grenier, Paredes, Nainggolan, Perotti, Salah, El Shaarawy, Dzeko

