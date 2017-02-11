NEWS
Saturday February 11 2017
Saponara set for Fiorentina debut
By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Saponara gets his first call-up and Nikola Kalinic is back in the Fiorentina squad against Udinese this evening.

It kicks off at the Stadio Franchi at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Paulo Sousa only just released the squad list for tonight’s Serie A match, their first since Tuesday’s 4-0 mauling at the hands of Roma.

Carlos Sanchez sits out a ban, but striker Kalinic returns from an injury lay-off.

Saponara, who arrived in a January transfer deal from Empoli, is in the side for the first time and could receive his debut.

Fiorentina squad for Udinese: Ghidotti, Sportiello, Tatarusanu; Astori, De Maio, Milic, Maxi Olivera, Gonzalo, Salcedo, Tomovic; Badelj, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Cristoforo, Hagi, Maistro, Saponara, Borja Valero, Vecino; Ilicic, Kalinic, Babacar, Toledo, Tello

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies