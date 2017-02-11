Saponara set for Fiorentina debut

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Saponara gets his first call-up and Nikola Kalinic is back in the Fiorentina squad against Udinese this evening.

It kicks off at the Stadio Franchi at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Paulo Sousa only just released the squad list for tonight’s Serie A match, their first since Tuesday’s 4-0 mauling at the hands of Roma.

Carlos Sanchez sits out a ban, but striker Kalinic returns from an injury lay-off.

Saponara, who arrived in a January transfer deal from Empoli, is in the side for the first time and could receive his debut.

Fiorentina squad for Udinese: Ghidotti, Sportiello, Tatarusanu; Astori, De Maio, Milic, Maxi Olivera, Gonzalo, Salcedo, Tomovic; Badelj, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Cristoforo, Hagi, Maistro, Saponara, Borja Valero, Vecino; Ilicic, Kalinic, Babacar, Toledo, Tello

