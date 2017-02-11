Mihajlovic: 'No Torino tension'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic denied tension within the Torino squad and promised they “will not underestimate” Pescara tomorrow.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT on Sunday, click here for a match preview.

The Granata are without a victory yet in 2017 and ultras hung a large banner outside the training ground today. It read: ‘We will continue fighting… what do you want to do?’

“Nobody will step off the gas here and if I realise that they do, that player will immediately be frozen out of the squad,” replied the Coach in his Press conference.

“We will not underestimate Pescara, as in Serie A there are never easy games. I saw Pescara play against Lazio and Fiorentina, in my view with good performances. It all depends on us.

“There are difficult periods over the course of a campaign, like a Formula 1 circuit with straight line speed, dangerous curves and places where you need to brake.

“We are in a tunnel when it comes to results, but tomorrow we’ll emerge from it with a victory. The most important thing is to find a balance, which is not easy with so many new players this season.

“We’ve resolved the problems on set plays and are now working on the rest. I had hoped we’d be closer to the European places by now, but we can only emerge from this moment with hard work.”

Mihajlovic was asked about supposed tension with the Coach, Adem Ljajic and Daniele Baselli.

“There are no splits between us. Ljajic was angry because he wanted to score, while Baselli wasn’t cross with me at all. People write these things to sell papers.”

