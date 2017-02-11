Gasp: 'Atalanta motivated in Palermo'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini assures Atalanta motivation “will not be inferior” to Palermo’s as they continue to chase Europe.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“The lowest point of our season was when Palermo beat us at home, but that also proved to be the turning point,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Since then half a campaign has passed. We must go to Palermo aware of the difficulties they can create, but also believing our current position in the table is fully deserved.

“Palermo are desperate for points to avoid relegation, but we must above all focus on ourselves. Our motivation will not be inferior to that of our opponents.

“At this moment we must try to keep our minds clear of pressure and not make any calculations, just take it one game at a time. We need to experience the present with more joy and less stress.”

Abdoullay Konko and Boukary Drame have not made the trip to Sicily.

Atalanta squad for Palermo: Bastoni, Berisha, Caldara, Conti, Cristante, D’Alessandro, Freuler, Gollini, Gomez, Grassi, Hateboer, Kessie, Kurtic, Masiello, Mounier, Paloschi, Pesic, Petagna, Raimondi, Rossi, Spinazzola, Toloi, Zukanovic

