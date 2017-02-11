Nicola: 'Park the bus with Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone Coach Davide Nicola is honest when he says they are “prepared to park the bus” against high-flying Roma tomorrow.

It kicks off at the Stadio Scida at 11.30 GMT on Sunday, click here for a match preview.

“Our approach will undoubtedly be based on the counter-attack,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We must improve compared to the performance against Juventus, as we wasted chances to cause them real problems on the counter.

“Compared to Wednesday’s game with Juve, we need to make some adjustments. A successful performance against a big club can even mean just not conceding six or seven goals. It means playing with dignity.

“If needs be, we are prepared to park the bus in front of the goal.”

Marcus Rohden continues to miss out due to injury for the Calabrians.

Crotone squad for Roma: Cordaz, Festa, Viscovo; Ceccherini, Claiton, Dussenne, Ferrari, Martella, Mesbah, Rosi, Sampirisi; Acosty, Barberis, Capezzi, Crisetig, Sulijc; Falcinelli, Kotnik, Nalini, Simy, Stoian, Tonev, Trotta

