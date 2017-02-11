Nice frustrated by Balotelli

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli was dropped by OGC Nice as Coach Lucien Favre admits the striker doesn’t help out in defence. “What can I do?”

The Italy international had rediscovered his form in Ligue 1 with 11 goals in 18 competitive games for the club.

However, he was benched for Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne, playing just eight minutes, and risks the sidelines again with Rennes this weekend.

“I don’t want to talk about Mario, because we’ve been discussing his work helping out in defence since the start of the season,” declared Favre in a Press conference.

“We take all the good things that Mario has given us so far, but what can I do? What is a Coach to do? I have to start the best possible line-up based on my ideas.

"Everyone knows this has been an issue hard-wired into his game for years and it will take him a while to adjust.

“I don’t want to hold a Press conference just to talk about Balotelli.”

SuperMario has scored just one goal in the last five Ligue 1 appearances, was sent off in that period and had a one-match ban.

