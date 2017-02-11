Gabigol debut Serie A start for Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa could get his first Serie A start tomorrow against Empoli, as Inter miss Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT on Sunday.

Icardi and Perisic sit out bans after the 1-0 defeat to Juventus, while Ever Banega is not 100 per cent fit.

Sky Sport Italia suggest Gabigol could get his first Serie A start, as he is battling with veteran Rodrigo Palacio for a place in the line-up.

Eder is widely expected to play as the centre-forward, supported by Antonio Candreva and Joao Mario.

Gabigol has so far made just five appearances in an Inter jersey, starting only the 3-2 Coppa Italia victory over Bologna in extra time on January 17.

“I am not worried by absences, as I have important and motivated players who always showed themselves to be ready when called upon,” Coach Stefano Pioli told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s a team sport and all depends on how we approach the game and our motivation. I think we’ve got everything it takes to do well.”

