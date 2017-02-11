NEWS
Saturday February 11 2017
Serie B: Frosinone new leaders
By Football Italia staff

Frosinone saw off 10-man Carpi and are the new Serie B leaders after Verona collapsed at Avellino, while Benevento got past Latina.

The Verona game was overshadowed by an ugly incident when a car carrying President Maurizio Setti and director Luca Toni was ambushed by violent Avellino ultras on the way to the stadium.

Windows were smashed and a statement from the club confirmed injuries were only avoided thanks to the quick thinking of the driver.

Ascoli 2-2 Trapani

Favilli 13, 22 (A), Citro pen 57 (T), Manconi 93 (T)

Saved penalty: Gatto 79 (T)

Avellino 2-0 Verona

Paghera pen 50 (A), Verde 60 (A)

Benevento 2-1 Latina

Corvia 20 (L), Pezzi 41 (B), Ciciretti 61 (B)

Sent off: Di Matteo 45 (L)

Brescia 1-1 Pisa

Mannini pen 21 (P), A Caracciolo 30 (B)

Cesena 1-1 Bari

Floro Flores 17 (B), Ciano 55 (C)

Frosinone 1-0 Carpi

Terranova 20 (F)

Sent off: Mbakogu 48 (C)

Novara 1-1 Cittadella

Galabinov 19 (N), Iunco 77 (C)

Pro Vercelli 0-2 Spezia

Maggiore 54 (S), Fabbrini 81 (S)

Sent off: Provedel 55 (P)

Vicenza 0-1 Salernitana

Busellato 10 (S)

Virtus Entella-Spal

KO 17.00 GMT

Ternana-Perugia

To be played on Sunday

