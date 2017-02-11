Frosinone saw off 10-man Carpi and are the new Serie B leaders after Verona collapsed at Avellino, while Benevento got past Latina.
The Verona game was overshadowed by an ugly incident when a car carrying President Maurizio Setti and director Luca Toni was ambushed by violent Avellino ultras on the way to the stadium.
Windows were smashed and a statement from the club confirmed injuries were only avoided thanks to the quick thinking of the driver.
Ascoli 2-2 Trapani
Favilli 13, 22 (A), Citro pen 57 (T), Manconi 93 (T)
Saved penalty: Gatto 79 (T)
Avellino 2-0 Verona
Paghera pen 50 (A), Verde 60 (A)
Benevento 2-1 Latina
Corvia 20 (L), Pezzi 41 (B), Ciciretti 61 (B)
Sent off: Di Matteo 45 (L)
Brescia 1-1 Pisa
Mannini pen 21 (P), A Caracciolo 30 (B)
Cesena 1-1 Bari
Floro Flores 17 (B), Ciano 55 (C)
Frosinone 1-0 Carpi
Terranova 20 (F)
Sent off: Mbakogu 48 (C)
Novara 1-1 Cittadella
Galabinov 19 (N), Iunco 77 (C)
Pro Vercelli 0-2 Spezia
Maggiore 54 (S), Fabbrini 81 (S)
Sent off: Provedel 55 (P)
Vicenza 0-1 Salernitana
Busellato 10 (S)
Virtus Entella-Spal
KO 17.00 GMT
Ternana-Perugia
To be played on Sunday
