Saturday February 11 2017
Marchisio and Lemina back for Juve
By Football Italia staff

Claudio Marchisio and Mario Lemina return as Juventus travel to Cagliari, but Andrea Barzagli misses out.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Bianconeri welcome back midfielders Marchisio and Lemina from injury to bolster the squad.

Barzagli is sidelined with a muscular problem for a couple of weeks.

Juventus squad for Cagliari: Buffon, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuain, Alex Sandro, Mandzukic, Lemina, Bonucci, Pjaca, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Audero

