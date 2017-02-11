NEWS
Saturday February 11 2017
Banega has sprained knee
By Football Italia staff

Inter confirm Ever Banega has sprained his knee and is out against Empoli awaiting more tests.

The Argentina international sustained the injury during today’s training session.

A statement released by the club noted Ever Banega “has twisted his knee and will need to be assessed over the coming days.”

He is certainly out of tomorrow’s Serie A match with Empoli at San Siro.

It’s another blow for the Nerazzurri, who have Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic suspended.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies