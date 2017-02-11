Banega has sprained knee

By Football Italia staff

Inter confirm Ever Banega has sprained his knee and is out against Empoli awaiting more tests.

The Argentina international sustained the injury during today’s training session.

A statement released by the club noted Ever Banega “has twisted his knee and will need to be assessed over the coming days.”

He is certainly out of tomorrow’s Serie A match with Empoli at San Siro.

It’s another blow for the Nerazzurri, who have Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic suspended.

