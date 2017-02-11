Toni: 'Thugs ambushed us'

By Football Italia staff

Luca Toni reveals the fear as his car, including Verona President Maurizio Setti, was attacked by Avellino thugs. “They smashed windows and threw bottles.”

The Hellas directors were on their way to the Stadio Partenio for this afternoon’s Serie B game when the vehicle was ambushed.

“It was truly horrible,” former Verona striker Toni told Sky Sport Italia.

“The President had a blue scarf on, so perhaps they mistook us for regular Verona fans and didn’t recognise us. We were surrounded by 15 people, not fans and nothing to do with the good people of Avellino.

“They started kicking and punching the car, smashing the window next to the President. One even threw a glass bottle towards the President and fortunately it only hit him on the stomach.

“There could’ve been children in the car with us, I don’t know what goes through the minds of these people. I was really scared and my friend did well to drive away despite being surrounded.

“What’s really disappointing is that 20 metres away were some police officers and they did nothing. I had thought with them around I’d feel protected, but they just stood there.

“Football should be a celebration. This is shameful.”

Avellino won the match 2-0 and Verona were knocked off the top of the Serie B table.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.