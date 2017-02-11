EDF: 'Sassuolo getting stronger'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco is confident Sassuolo are finding their feet again and will continue that form against Chievo.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“The general condition of the squad is improving, we are getting players back from injury and the results are starting to arrive,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“All of this in turn helps the psychological state of the team and fans. We must continue to push on during the Chievo game, a side that is strong on counter-attacks and knockdowns.

“We know Chievo’s style well. It’s not ours, but everyone has their own philosophy of football.”

Gregoire Defrel misses out through injury again, joining Francesco Magnanelli, Davide Biondini and Pol Lirola.

“We hope to have Defrel back against Udinese. We improved in January and February, I expect a lot from my lads and the young players also want to keep getting stronger.”

Sassuolo squad for Chievo: Pomini, Consigli, Pegolo; Antei, Peluso, Acerbi, Gazzola, Cannavaro, Dell’Orco, Letschert, Adjapong; Pellegrini, Missiroli, Sensi, Aquilani, Mazzitelli, Duncan; Iemmello, Matri, Politano, Berardi, Ricci, Ragusa

